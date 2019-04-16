Antero Resources Corp (AR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Antero Resources Corp (NYSE:AR) will announce $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Antero Resources posted sales of $1.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Antero Resources in a report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James cut Antero Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial lowered Antero Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 price target on Antero Resources and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.19.

NYSE AR opened at $8.52 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.99. Antero Resources has a 1-year low of $7.63 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares in the company, valued at $79,893,196.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Antero Resources by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 64,900 shares during the period. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 28,587,791 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $268,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Antero Resources by 1,760,330.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 176,043 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after acquiring an additional 176,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

