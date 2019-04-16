Antero Resources (AR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.50 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Antero Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Antero Resources and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.19.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AR opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Antero Resources has a fifty-two week low of $7.63 and a fifty-two week high of $22.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.09. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 9.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul M. Rady bought 12,239 shares of Antero Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $102,073.26. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 9,579,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,893,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,225 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Carnick & Kubik Group LLC now owns 434,006 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company had approximately 486,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; 125,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale; and 209,000 net acres of Marcellus Shale leasehold.

Featured Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.