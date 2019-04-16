Anglo American (AAL) Given Sell Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL) in a report released on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AAL. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a conviction-buy rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) price objective (up previously from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price (up from GBX 2,250 ($29.40)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Anglo American from GBX 1,875 ($24.50) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Anglo American currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,047.50 ($26.75).

Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 2,182.50 ($28.52) on Monday. Anglo American has a twelve month low of GBX 1,433.80 ($18.74) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,229.50 ($29.13). The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Anglo American’s previous dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anglo American’s payout ratio is presently 0.28%.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers purchased 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,001 ($26.15) per share, with a total value of £9,464.73 ($12,367.35). Also, insider Stephen Pearce sold 45,952 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,010 ($26.26), for a total transaction of £923,635.20 ($1,206,892.98). Insiders bought a total of 1,420 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,116 over the last 90 days.

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

