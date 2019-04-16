Analyzing Surface Oncology (SURF) & Its Rivals

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ: SURF) is one of 114 public companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Surface Oncology to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Surface Oncology and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Surface Oncology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Surface Oncology Competitors 834 2774 6059 261 2.58

Surface Oncology presently has a consensus target price of $22.00, suggesting a potential upside of 427.58%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 33.13%. Given Surface Oncology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Surface Oncology is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of Surface Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Surface Oncology and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Surface Oncology $59.42 million -$6.60 million -12.64 Surface Oncology Competitors $897.63 million $190.37 million -1.33

Surface Oncology’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Surface Oncology. Surface Oncology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Surface Oncology and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Surface Oncology -11.10% -8.52% -3.91% Surface Oncology Competitors -5,144.22% -64.24% -27.96%

Summary

Surface Oncology beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company develops human immunoglobulin isotype G4 monoclonal antibodies, including SRF231 inhibiting CD47; NZV930 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388 targeting interleukin 27. It also develops various earlier stage programs that targets other critical components of the tumor microenvironment, including regulatory T cells and natural killer cells. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

