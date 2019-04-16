Analyzing GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (GSAH) & Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A (NYSE:GSAH) and Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Falcon Minerals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A $5.03 million N/A N/A Falcon Minerals $97.20 million 4.86 $90.13 million $0.20 44.80

Falcon Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Profitability

This table compares GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Falcon Minerals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A N/A N/A N/A Falcon Minerals N/A 14.99% 7.08%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A and Falcon Minerals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A 0 0 0 0 N/A Falcon Minerals 0 1 4 0 2.80

Falcon Minerals has a consensus target price of $10.60, indicating a potential upside of 18.30%. Given Falcon Minerals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Falcon Minerals is more favorable than GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.4% of GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.7% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.6% of Falcon Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Falcon Minerals pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.9%. GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A does not pay a dividend. Falcon Minerals pays out 400.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Falcon Minerals beats GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GS ACQUISITION /SH CL A Company Profile

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

Falcon Minerals Company Profile

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

