Analysts Set Loews Co. (L) Target Price at $60.12

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.12.

Several brokerages recently commented on L. Scotiabank restated an “average” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Barclays restated an “average” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Loews in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,585 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.84, for a total value of $214,761.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,149.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann E. Berman sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $67,487.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,479. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth $784,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 779.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,479,000 after purchasing an additional 149,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,328 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

L stock opened at $49.17 on Friday. Loews has a 12 month low of $42.06 and a 12 month high of $53.04. The company has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.06). Loews had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Loews will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

