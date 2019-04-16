Analysts Set Intu Properties plc (INTU) Target Price at $121.23

Shares of Intu Properties plc (LON:INTU) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 120.08 ($1.57).

A number of research firms have commented on INTU. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.52) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Intu Properties from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price target on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 116 ($1.52) price objective (down previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intu Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

In related news, insider Susan Marsden sold 22,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41), for a total transaction of £23,903.64 ($31,234.34). Also, insider Ian Burke purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,947.21).

INTU stock traded down GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 102.35 ($1.34). The company had a trading volume of 1,614,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,510,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Intu Properties has a 1 year low of GBX 101 ($1.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of -1.21.

Intu Properties (LON:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported GBX 14.40 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 13.90 ($0.18) by GBX 0.50 ($0.01). On average, research analysts expect that Intu Properties will post 1475.99992305419 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intu Properties

Intu owns and manages some of the best shopping centres, in some of the strongest locations, in the UK and Spain. Our UK portfolio is made up of 17 centres, including 10 of the top-25, and in Spain we own three of the country's top-10 centres, with advanced plans to build a fourth. We are passionate about creating compelling experiences, in centre and online, that make our customers smile and help our retailers flourish.

