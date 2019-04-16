Analysts Set Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.

Shares of ATTU stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.94. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.

Attunity (NASDAQ:ATTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.70 million. Attunity had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 6.95%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Attunity will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Attunity by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at $676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Attunity by 600.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Attunity by 150.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Attunity Company Profile

Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.

