Analysts Set Attunity Ltd (ATTU) Price Target at $24.00

Shares of Attunity Ltd (NASDAQ:ATTU) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Attunity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Roth Capital cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. ValuEngine cut Attunity from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Attunity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st.
Shares of ATTU stock opened at $23.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a PE ratio of 73.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.94. Attunity has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $27.32.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at $120,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Attunity by 29.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after buying an additional 38,246 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Attunity during the third quarter valued at $676,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Attunity by 600.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 40,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Attunity by 150.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 19,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.
Attunity Company Profile
Attunity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports data integration and Big Data management software solutions worldwide. It offers Attunity Replicate, a data replication software for delivering, sharing, and ensuring the availability of data for meeting business operations, analytics, and business intelligence needs; Attunity Gold Client, a replication software for data management within SAP environments; and Attunity Visibility, a software for data usage analytics in Big Data environments.
