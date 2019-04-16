Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Primo Water (PRMW)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Primo Water (NASDAQ: PRMW):

4/10/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prime Water Corporation operates as a provider of three- and five-gallon purified bottled water and water dispensers sold through major retailers nationwide. The Company’s water bottles can be sanitized and reused, crushed and recycled. Also, it provides water bottle exchange solution for its retail customers. It operates through two segments, Primo Bottled Water Exchange and Primo Products. Prime Water Corporation is headquartered in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “

4/3/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/27/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/21/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/19/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/11/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2019 – Primo Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/8/2019 – Primo Water had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Imperial Capital. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

3/7/2019 – Primo Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/6/2019 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $18.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/6/2019 – Primo Water had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $19.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $15.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.85 million, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $11.52 and a 1 year high of $20.72.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $70.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.51 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 18.16%. Analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Michael Cauthen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total value of $61,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,070.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 4th quarter valued at about $478,000. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,460,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,363,000 after buying an additional 51,372 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 101,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 21,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 15,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Primo Water by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,896,000 after buying an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

