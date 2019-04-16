Analysts Issue Forecasts for SunTrust Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2019 Earnings (STI)

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) – Analysts at FIG Partners reduced their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for SunTrust Banks in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 12th. FIG Partners analyst C. Marinac now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. FIG Partners also issued estimates for SunTrust Banks’ Q2 2019 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $5.55 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $5.93 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STI. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunTrust Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Sunday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.96.

NYSE STI opened at $62.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.53. SunTrust Banks has a 1 year low of $46.05 and a 1 year high of $75.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. SunTrust Banks had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after acquiring an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,403,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,431,401,000 after acquiring an additional 793,283 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,297,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,113,000 after acquiring an additional 684,600 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,573,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,133,000 after acquiring an additional 463,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SunTrust Banks by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,091,000 after acquiring an additional 144,530 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Vice Chairman Mark A. Chancy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total transaction of $653,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,458,211.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jorge Arrieta sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.25, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SunTrust Banks Company Profile

SunTrust Banks, Inc operates as the holding company for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, corporations, institutions, and not-for-profit entities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Wholesale. The Consumer segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; professional investment advisory products and services; and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

