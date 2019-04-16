Analysts Expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) to Announce $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Tower Semiconductor’s earnings. Tower Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tower Semiconductor.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $333.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.08 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS.

TSEM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,491,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 948,247.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 995,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 995,660 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $11,011,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 197.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,520,000 after purchasing an additional 351,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $3,620,000. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20. Tower Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.56 and a 12-month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 4.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

