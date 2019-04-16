Analysts Expect Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. Standard Motor Products reported earnings per share of $0.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $3.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $246.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 2nd.

In related news, EVP Dale Burks sold 1,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $71,049.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 603.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 147,596 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 126,604 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,917,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,618,000 after purchasing an additional 99,786 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 99.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after purchasing an additional 46,808 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 316,658 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,335,000 after purchasing an additional 24,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in Standard Motor Products by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,154,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,801,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMP traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $53.31. 832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,792. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.05. Standard Motor Products has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $56.54.

Standard Motor Products

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

