Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.88. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $3.15 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 73%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on MU. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $61.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Micron Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Citigroup downgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Micron Technology to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,506,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,404,805. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.66. The company has a market capitalization of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

In related news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,165,303.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 14,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $621,159.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,442,119.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc manufactures and sells memory and storage solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR Flash, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron, Crucial, and Ballistix brands, as well as private labels.

