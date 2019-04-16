Analysts Expect Masco Corp (MAS) Will Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) to announce $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Masco’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.49. Masco reported earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $2.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Masco had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 520.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Masco to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Masco in a research report on Sunday, February 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.90.

NYSE:MAS opened at $40.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. Masco has a one year low of $27.03 and a one year high of $41.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Masco’s payout ratio is 19.20%.

In other Masco news, VP John P. Lindow sold 37,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.07, for a total value of $1,476,650.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,361,937.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Payne sold 9,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $360,668.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,058,623.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 298,940 shares of company stock valued at $11,890,269 over the last ninety days. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Masco by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Masco by 8.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

