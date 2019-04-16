Analysts Expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (AMOT) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Get Allied Motion Technologies alerts:

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $73.96 million for the quarter. Allied Motion Technologies had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

AMOT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allied Motion Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

AMOT traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 3,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,105. The firm has a market cap of $358.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.65. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1 year low of $34.01 and a 1 year high of $55.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 7.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 364,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,818,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares during the last quarter. Timpani Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,580,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,517,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 150.1% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 29,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 137,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 21,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Motion Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Motion Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.