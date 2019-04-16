Analysts Expect Alcoa Corp (AA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.73 Billion

Equities analysts expect Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) to post sales of $2.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Alcoa’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.77 billion. Alcoa reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full year sales of $11.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.98 billion to $12.47 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $11.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. Alcoa had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alcoa from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $42.00 target price on shares of Alcoa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.73.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Architects Inc lifted its holdings in Alcoa by 2,970.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 3,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Alcoa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $333,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Alcoa by 79.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 187,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,567,000 after purchasing an additional 82,632 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Alcoa by 15.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after acquiring an additional 21,020 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $433,000.

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $27.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.13. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $25.01 and a 12-month high of $62.35.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

