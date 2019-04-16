Analysts Anticipate Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) Will Post Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinity Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.25. Trinity Industries reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinity Industries will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Trinity Industries.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $735.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.90 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 5.26% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Stephens set a $24.00 price target on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Buckingham Research downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $823,000. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $529,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after buying an additional 47,512 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.35. 5,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 2.11. Trinity Industries has a 52-week low of $18.99 and a 52-week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.00%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trinity Industries (TRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.