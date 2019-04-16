Analysts Anticipate Sun Life Financial Inc (SLF) Will Post Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) will announce earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the lowest is $0.89. Sun Life Financial reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $3.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.85. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sun Life Financial.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Sun Life Financial’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS.

SLF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC restated an “average” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 41.23% of the company’s stock.

SLF traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $40.81. The company had a trading volume of 284,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,987. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.86. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of $31.49 and a 1 year high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.53%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Life Financial (SLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.