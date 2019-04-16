Analysts Anticipate O2Micro International Limited (OIIM) to Announce ($0.12) Earnings Per Share

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $9.37 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned O2Micro International an industry rank of 218 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of O2Micro International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in O2Micro International stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 114,265 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.67% of O2Micro International worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OIIM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,874. O2Micro International has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $40.84 million, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.76.

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). O2Micro International had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $16.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that O2Micro International will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provide select and switch functionality between power sources.

