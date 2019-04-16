Analysts Anticipate American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $274.17 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) will post $274.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $271.56 million to $277.41 million. American Homes 4 Rent reported sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will report full year sales of $1.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Homes 4 Rent.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.98 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 10.09%. American Homes 4 Rent’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMH. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 17th. Mizuho upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

NYSE AMH traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.29. 38,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,971,636. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, insider David Goldberg sold 74,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $1,645,367.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $2,206. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bryan Smith sold 4,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $102,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 792,005 shares of company stock valued at $17,851,897. 27.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3,499.0% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $373,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

