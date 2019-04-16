Anadarko Petroleum (APC) Given “Neutral” Rating at MKM Partners

MKM Partners reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $65.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut Anadarko Petroleum from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group cut Anadarko Petroleum from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets cut Anadarko Petroleum from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Anadarko Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.84.

NYSE APC opened at $62.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Anadarko Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $40.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.19). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Anadarko Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.10%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 147,053 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,079,505 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $544,639,000 after buying an additional 138,019 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 1.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 112,013 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anadarko Petroleum by 273.1% during the third quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 54,894 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after buying an additional 40,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Anadarko Petroleum by 41.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,938 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

