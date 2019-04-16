American Woodmark (AMWD) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of American Woodmark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.80.

Shares of AMWD opened at $88.45 on Friday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $53.35 and a 52-week high of $108.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.31.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.10. American Woodmark had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $384.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMWD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,294,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,883,000 after acquiring an additional 197,724 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 861,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,991,000 after acquiring an additional 110,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 457,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,882,000 after acquiring an additional 94,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 339,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,876,000 after acquiring an additional 85,944 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

