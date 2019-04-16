American River Bankshares (AMRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. American River Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect American River Bankshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMRB opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.66 million, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.19. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $10.50 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

AMRB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American River Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

