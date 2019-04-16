American Research & Management Co. Purchases 543 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)

American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 10.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo stock traded down $1.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,146. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $99.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. Diageo plc has a one year low of $131.43 and a one year high of $165.53.

The company also recently announced a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $1.3688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.68%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Investec downgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.75.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “American Research & Management Co. Purchases 543 Shares of Diageo plc (DEO)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/american-research-management-co-purchases-543-shares-of-diageo-plc-deo.html.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.