American Research & Management Co. Purchases 2,366 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (SCHW)

American Research & Management Co. boosted its position in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.7% of American Research & Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. American Research & Management Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $5,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Clearbridge LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SCHW traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.66. The company had a trading volume of 215,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,051. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $37.83 and a twelve month high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 34.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 30th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 16,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $750,771.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $173,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,417 shares of company stock valued at $16,663,522 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research raised Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 4th. Wolfe Research raised Charles Schwab from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.22.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

