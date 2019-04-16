American International Group Inc. Has $476.49 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 719.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,683,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,355,895 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s accounts for approximately 2.0% of American International Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $476,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Marathon Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 1,717 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. United Income Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $550,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 152,951 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $27,159,000 after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,398 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL boosted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL now owns 7,944 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mcdonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 17th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $196.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target (up from $195.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Friday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.50.

In other news, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $5,408,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP David Ogden Fairhurst sold 76,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.25, for a total transaction of $13,620,260.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,607.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s stock opened at $191.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.53. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 52-week low of $153.13 and a 52-week high of $192.35.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

