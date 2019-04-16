American Express (AXP) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757,422 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,587 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama owned 0.09% of American Express worth $82,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Trust National Association lifted its stake in American Express by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 3,991 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in American Express by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,169 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.0% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 10,601 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 84.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.80.

Shares of AXP opened at $110.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. American Express had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 30.35%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

