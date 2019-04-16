American Century Companies Inc. Sells 208,362 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) by 63.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 208,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,085,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,648,000 after purchasing an additional 474,978 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,617,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,515,000 after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,429,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,012,000 after purchasing an additional 178,754 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hospitality Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $57,252,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 2,288.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,555,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Hospitality Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.47 and a 12-month high of $29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Hospitality Properties Trust had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $550.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.02 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HPT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust in a report on Friday, January 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “American Century Companies Inc. Sells 208,362 Shares of Hospitality Properties Trust (HPT)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/american-century-companies-inc-sells-208362-shares-of-hospitality-properties-trust-hpt.html.

Hospitality Properties Trust Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:HPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hospitality Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.