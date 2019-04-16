American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Position in Earthstone Energy Inc (ESTE)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy Inc (NYSE:ESTE) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 731,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,018 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESTE. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 872,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,970 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 87,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,557 shares during the last quarter. 19.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Earthstone Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet raised Earthstone Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

NYSE ESTE opened at $7.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $475.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Earthstone Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.66 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 25.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy Inc will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

