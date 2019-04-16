American Century Companies Inc. Increases Position in Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,569 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,328 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Umpqua worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMPQ. Bremer Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Umpqua by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Umpqua by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its position in Umpqua by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 3,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UMPQ. BidaskClub downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Umpqua in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Umpqua has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $167,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UMPQ opened at $17.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Umpqua Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.03). Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $304.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Corp will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

