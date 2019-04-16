American Airlines Group (AAL) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shares of American Airlines have plunged more than 25% in a year's time due to headwinds like high costs and debts. Issues pertaining to Boeing 737 MAX jets are added concerns for the carrier. American Airlines, which has 24 such jets in its fleet, extended the grounding period of the planes by more than a month untill Aug 19. The move is likely to increase flight cancellations, thereby causing more harassments to its passengers. This, in turn, might hurt revenues in first-quarter 2019. Moreover, expenses on the labor front are likely to limit bottom-line growth in the same quarter.. In the first quarter, unit cost growth (overall) is expected to be the highest in 2019 on low capacity growth, labor costs and other factors. However, passenger revenue growth at American Airlines is a positive and should aid first-quarter results. The company’s efforts to modernize its fleet are encouraging too.”

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of American Airlines Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.81 to $35.63 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Imperial Capital reissued an outperform rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $42.00) on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.74.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $33.75 on Monday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $28.81 and a 1 year high of $48.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.53.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 322.87%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 800 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. IMS Capital Management bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Company Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

See Also: Different Options Trading Strategies



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Airlines Group (AAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.