Ameresco Inc (AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin Sells 37,290 Shares

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) EVP David J. Corrsin sold 37,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total value of $616,030.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,053,338 shares in the company, valued at $17,401,143.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AMRC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.34. The stock had a trading volume of 69,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,973. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.42 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Ameresco Inc has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco Inc will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ameresco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,046,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,762,000 after buying an additional 37,928 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 415,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after buying an additional 36,092 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,220,000 after buying an additional 19,662 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the period. 29.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/ameresco-inc-amrc-evp-david-j-corrsin-sells-37290-shares.html.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.