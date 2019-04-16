Ameresco (AMRC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ameresco, Inc. is an independent provider of comprehensive energy efficiency solutions for facilities throughout North America. The Company’s solutions include upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure, and the construction and operation of renewable energy plants. It engages in the development, design, engineering, and installation of projects that reduce the energy, as well as operation and maintenance costs of governmental, educational, utility, healthcare, and other institutional, commercial, and industrial entities facilities. Ameresco, Inc. is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Ameresco in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $16.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Ameresco from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.50.

Ameresco stock opened at $16.32 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $757.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.00 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.53 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 4.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,097,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,106,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Anderson sold 7,819 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $121,194.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,753,805.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,519,186 in the last ninety days. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

