Amalgamated Bank Takes $258,000 Position in GCP Applied Technologies Inc (GCP)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc (NYSE:GCP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,525 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,617 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut GCP Applied Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

GCP opened at $29.34 on Tuesday. GCP Applied Technologies Inc has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.36 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GCP Applied Technologies Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Dalbergia Investments Llc bought 6,990,798 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $202,383,602.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. Its Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and engineered systems under the VERIFI and DUCTILCRETE brands; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

