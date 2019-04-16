Amalgamated Bank Purchases Shares of 4,586 Forward Air Co. (FWRD)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FWRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Forward Air by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,781 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Forward Air during the third quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

FWRD opened at $68.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.63. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $51.54 and a twelve month high of $72.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $356.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 16.97%. Forward Air’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FWRD shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forward Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.75.

In other Forward Air news, Chairman Bruce A. Campbell sold 6,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $450,442.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 120,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,904.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,795,320.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,087 shares of company stock worth $2,842,670 over the last quarter. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

