Amalgamated Bank Purchases New Position in HNI Corp (HNI)

Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,079,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,483,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 62,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in HNI by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 148,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in HNI by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HNI by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 37,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 14,591 shares in the last quarter. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HNI alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HNI shares. TheStreet raised shares of HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HNI in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Sidoti lowered shares of HNI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HNI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HNI has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

HNI opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.22. HNI Corp has a 1-year low of $32.55 and a 1-year high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 1.30.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. HNI had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $598.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that HNI Corp will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald V. Waters sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $210,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/amalgamated-bank-purchases-new-position-in-hni-corp-hni.html.

About HNI

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.