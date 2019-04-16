Amalgamated Bank Invests $242,000 in Acceleron Pharma Inc (XLRN)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Knott David M increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Knott David M now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene acquired 706,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $30,366,858.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,824,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $293,461,455. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 7,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $332,716.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,228.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,730 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,959 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Monday, February 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of Acceleron Pharma stock opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.41. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 36.63% and a negative net margin of 849.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

