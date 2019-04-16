Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Stake Lowered by Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR

Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lowered its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,266 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 205 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sitrin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the period. 33.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GOOGL stock opened at $1,226.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $850.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $977.66 and a twelve month high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The business had revenue of $31.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 22.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 47.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $1,200.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Pivotal Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,010.00 to $1,240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,324.14.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

