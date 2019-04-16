Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Position Raised by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Alphabet by 118,334.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,287,743 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,968,570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,967 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Alphabet by 118,282.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,814,798 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813,265 shares during the period. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $21,605,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,434,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $19,837,909,000 after purchasing an additional 858,589 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in Alphabet by 1,075.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 707,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $853,473,000 after purchasing an additional 646,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,140.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,324.14.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,226.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $850.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $977.66 and a 1-year high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $12.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.08 by $1.69. The firm had revenue of $31.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 19.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.70 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 47.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

