Alpha Windward LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM)

Alpha Windward LLC trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 5,826.1% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,773,921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,743,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other PulteGroup news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $417,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,625,628.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. ValuEngine raised PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on PulteGroup from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PulteGroup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.54.

Shares of NYSE:PHM traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, reaching $29.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,624,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,952,673. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.64 and a twelve month high of $33.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

