Alpha Windward LLC Has $732,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)

Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland comprises 0.5% of Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.40 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, Director Donald E. Felsinger purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.80 per share, with a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,118,984. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a one year low of $39.16 and a one year high of $52.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $15.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alpha Windward LLC Has $732,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/alpha-windward-llc-has-732000-position-in-archer-daniels-midland-co-adm.html.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.