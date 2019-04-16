Alpha Windward LLC Has $521,000 Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (FCN)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 3.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. 98.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 8th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NYSE FCN traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.14. 5,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.25.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

