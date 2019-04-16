Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (MDRX) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:MDRX) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,332 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 539.1% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,368 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 5,105.5% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 12,337 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menta Capital LLC lifted its position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 13,417 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Shares of MDRX stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $8.54 and a twelve month high of $14.97.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $538.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.52 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 7.74%. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Farley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,076. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions.

