Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)

Allred Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,629,790. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $197.46 and a 52 week high of $317.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $1.23. Broadcom had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The company had revenue of $5.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a $10.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

In other news, CFO Thomas H. Krause sold 14,494 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.45, for a total value of $4,282,252.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirsten M. Spears sold 4,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.31, for a total transaction of $1,225,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,824 shares of company stock valued at $20,089,519 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Broadcom from $265.00 to $261.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Broadcom from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. BidaskClub downgraded Broadcom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $325.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.99.

WARNING: “Allred Capital Management LLC Sells 64 Shares of Broadcom Inc (AVGO)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/allred-capital-management-llc-sells-64-shares-of-broadcom-inc-avgo.html.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.