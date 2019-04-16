Allred Capital Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (SHV)

Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 51.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,860,082,000. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,632,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,952,000 after buying an additional 1,872,966 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,490,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,980,000 after buying an additional 1,099,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,467,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,421,000 after buying an additional 1,552,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 2,269,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,297,000 after buying an additional 1,374,116 shares during the last quarter.

SHV stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.45. The stock had a trading volume of 29,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,148. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $110.19 and a 1-year high of $110.57.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2196 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%.

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

