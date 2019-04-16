Allion (ALL) Market Cap Hits $1,800.00

Allion (CURRENCY:ALL) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. Allion has a total market capitalization of $1,800.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Allion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Allion coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit and Cryptopia. In the last week, Allion has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

YashCoin (YASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FinCoin (FNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000113 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Catcoin (CAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StarCash Network (STARS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

GeyserCoin (GSR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000330 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Allion Profile

Allion is a coin. Allion’s total supply is 7,323,359 coins and its circulating supply is 6,199,359 coins. Allion’s official Twitter account is @allion_all . The official website for Allion is www.trollpay.com

Buying and Selling Allion

Allion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Allion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Allion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Allion using one of the exchanges listed above.

