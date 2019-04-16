Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NCZ) Stake Decreased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NCZ. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 10.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 873,229 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 85,117 shares during the last quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 210,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 37.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter.

NCZ opened at $5.21 on Tuesday. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $6.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

