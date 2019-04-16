Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE RESOURCES is a diversified producer and marketer of coal to major U.S. utilities and industrial users. They currently operate mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky and Maryland. Some of their mining complexes are underground and one has both surface and underground mines. They produce a diverse range of steam coals with varying sulfur and heat contents, which enable them to satisfy the broad range of specifications demanded by their customers. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARLP. ValuEngine cut Alliance Resource Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. BidaskClub cut Alliance Resource Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Alliance Resource Partners has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $20.99.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 28th. The energy company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.39). Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $531.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alliance Resource Partners will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 210,945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,657,000 after acquiring an additional 65,559 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 15,219 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. 26.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Illinois Basin and Appalachia. It produces a range of steam and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents. The company operates eight underground mining complexes in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, and West Virginia.

