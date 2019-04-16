Alex Smith Buys 64 Shares of SThree Plc (STHR) Stock

SThree Plc (LON:STHR) insider Alex Smith purchased 64 shares of SThree stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.78) per share, for a total transaction of £184.96 ($241.68).

Alex Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 28th, Alex Smith sold 15,876 shares of SThree stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.58), for a total value of £43,500.24 ($56,840.77).

LON:STHR opened at GBX 293.50 ($3.84) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.05, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.91 million and a P/E ratio of 11.42. SThree Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 245 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 393.50 ($5.14).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a GBX 9.80 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from SThree’s previous dividend of $4.70. SThree’s payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Monday, March 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Friday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on SThree from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SThree in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 413 ($5.40).

About SThree

SThree plc provides permanent and contract specialist staffing services for information and communication technology, banking and finance, energy, engineering, and the life science sectors. It offers permanent, contract, project, retained, and executive search recruitment solutions, as well as support and mobility services.

