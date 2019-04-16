Airbus (EADSF) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a hold rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EADSF opened at $132.65 on Friday. Airbus has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $136.19.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

